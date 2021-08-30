Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,602 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

CLI opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.