Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORE. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Core-Mark by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

