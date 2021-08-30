Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 10.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

