Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,342 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,294,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

