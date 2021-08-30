Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

