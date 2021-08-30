Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

