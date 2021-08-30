Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.