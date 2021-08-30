IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Iteris worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.
ITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of ITI opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iteris Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.