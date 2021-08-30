IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.62 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.