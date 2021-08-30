IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,450,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

TRNS opened at $66.65 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.