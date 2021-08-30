Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 257 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $574.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

