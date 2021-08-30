Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 87,861 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,861 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

