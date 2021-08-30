Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $8,951,689. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $157.16 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

