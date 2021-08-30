Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 689 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $77,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 301,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $187.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.05. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.