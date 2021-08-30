LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 39,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $146.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

