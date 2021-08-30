IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.