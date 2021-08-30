Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.