Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 158 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after buying an additional 99,632 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $157.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

