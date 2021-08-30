Insider Selling: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Sells $82,350.00 in Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.