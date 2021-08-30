Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Sells $159,300.00 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
GSI Technology stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
