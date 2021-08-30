Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Sells $159,300.00 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.