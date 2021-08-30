Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

