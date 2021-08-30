Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

