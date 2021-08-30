Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the July 29th total of 483,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GILT opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 246,714 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

