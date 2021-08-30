Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.20. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.