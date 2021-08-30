Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CWQXF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

