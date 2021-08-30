Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

