2,000 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.16 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

