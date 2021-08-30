Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.