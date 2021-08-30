New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 777,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Evergy by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

