Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,198 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 1,448,222 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.35 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

