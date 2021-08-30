Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

