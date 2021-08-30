Analyzing Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paltalk and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Paltalk.

Risk & Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 2.31 $1.37 million N/A N/A DHI Group $136.88 million 1.51 -$30.01 million $0.16 25.69

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24%

Summary

Paltalk beats DHI Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

