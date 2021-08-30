Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 113,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $4,283,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.