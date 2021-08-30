Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 37.9% in August

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:THW opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

