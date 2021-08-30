Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

AVLR opened at $179.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

