Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

