Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,577.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

