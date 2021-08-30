Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.