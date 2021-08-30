Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 571 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

