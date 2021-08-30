Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,200 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $307.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

