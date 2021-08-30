Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 27,328 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.78 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

