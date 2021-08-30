Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $240.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $244.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.