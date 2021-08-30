Comparing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 140.05% 7.19% 4.23% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $56.63 million 8.71 $42.45 million $0.69 21.54 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.74 -$35.45 million $0.03 891.33

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Gladstone Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.