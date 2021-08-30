Comparing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Investment
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Logan Ridge Finance
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment
|140.05%
|7.19%
|4.23%
|Logan Ridge Finance
|38.91%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Gladstone Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment
|$56.63 million
|8.71
|$42.45 million
|$0.69
|21.54
|Logan Ridge Finance
|$26.45 million
|2.74
|-$35.45 million
|$0.03
|891.33
Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Gladstone Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
