Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

