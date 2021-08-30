Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 85,164 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

