Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,211 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

PGRE opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

