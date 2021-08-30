Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.11. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

