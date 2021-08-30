Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

FSTA stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

