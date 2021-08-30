Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,450,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $182.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

