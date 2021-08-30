Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 204.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,969.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $372.86 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

